Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

12 December 2020
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Fifty five patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Q/Centers in Senafe (13), Enda Ghiorghis (7), and Mai Dima (1) in the Southern Region; Mai Himet (1) in the Northern Red Sea Region; as well as Asmara (33) in Central Region.

The 33 patients from the Quarantine Centers in Asmara are all nationals who returned from Uganda through a Charter Flight while the rest 22 patients are nationals who returned through irregular routes from Ethiopia and Sudan recently. In his connection, the number of Eritreans who have returned through irregular routes from Ethiopia, Sudan, Jibouti and Yemen to-date has reached 23,693.

On the other hand, thirty nine patients who were receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Southern Region have recovered fully and have been released from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients to-date accordingly stands at 564.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to-date has risen to 711.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

12 December 2020

