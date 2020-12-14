West Africa: Cote d'Ivoire Defeat Ghana to Reach Wafu "B" U-20 Semis

13 December 2020
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Cote d'Ivoire secured their place in the last four of the WAFU "B" U-20 Championship after defeating their arch-rivals Ghana 1-0 on Saturday.

An amazing piledriver from 30 yards was what separated the two sides at the Stade Charles De Gaulle, Porto Novo in the final Group B match.

Kossi Nguessan's fired a fierce strike from a freekick on the hour mark, and Ghana goalkeeper Ibrahim Danlad struggled to keep it out.

The result meant the Baby Elephants top the group with four points, while the Black Satellites finished second with three points.

Nigeria meanwhile exit the competition with just one point after two matches in the three-team group.

The Ivorians came into Saturday's game needing just one point to guarantee themselves a place in the semifinal, but they met a tough Ghana side by the break.

There was little to separate the two sides as action was mainly focused in midfield, until Nguessan stepped up to hit that free-kick that left Danlad sprawling.

The Ghanaians stepped up their game after the goal but the Ivorians held on strongly knowing that a defeat would kick them out of the tournament.

With the result, the line-up for the semi-finals is set as Group A winners Niger will take on Ghana in Tuesday's first match while Cote d'Ivoire will play Burkina Faso in the day's other game.

Semifinals Tuesday 15.12.2020

15:00 GMT Niger Ghana

18:00 GMT Cote d'Ivoire Burkina Faso

