Africa: South African Star Madisha Dies in Car Accident

13 December 2020
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Mamelodi Sundowns and South Africa defender Motjeka Madisha died after a car crash, South African Football Association (SAFA) announced on Sunday (13 December 2020).

Madisha (25) died in a horrific car accident in the early hours of Sunday. SAFA President Dr. Danny Jordaan and Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki have expressed shock and regret following the tragic news.

"It is so devastating for such an up-and-coming player to lose his life this way. They don't come more professional like the late Madisha. He was ever smiling, humble and was the first to arrive and leave the training ground, hence is rising star status," said Ntseki.

"I am still trying to ascertain facts of what really transpired but this is terrible news for football. Condolences to Sundowns, his family and entire football family," added Dr. Jordaan.

Madisha is the second Sundowns defender to die in a car accident in less than a month, after Anele Ngcongca lost is life in a similar accident near the eastern city of Durban on 23 November.

Madisha was capped 13 times by South Africa, scoring once. He was an established first choice centre back in a Sundowns team that won the 2016 CAF Champions League and have been semi-finalists once and quarter-finalists twice since.

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: CAF

Most Popular
Nigeria
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
Ethiopia PM's Battle for Control Comes at Huge Cost to Country
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Morocco, Israel Normalise Ties As U.S. Shifts on Western Sahara
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.