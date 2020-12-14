Somalia: Senior Al-Shabaab Foreign Fighters Killed in Lower Shabelle

The Special Forces squad, Danab killed 17 Al-Shabaab militants including two foreigners in the Lower Shabelle region in operation conducted on Sunday.

According to a statement from the army, the soldiers destroyed a base belonging to the militants in Sablale district on Saturday morning following an operation there.

Among those militants killed were Suleiman Abu Mahfud, al-Shabaab's in deputy supervisor who is a Tanzanian national, Abu Yasir Yahid, a Syrian national who was in charge of the group's security, and Hassan Mohamed Osman in charge of militants operations.

Somali government forces and African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) have driven Alshabaab militants from the capital in 2011 but the still some parts of southern and central Somalia.

Government forces have in past months intensified operations in the against al-Shabab extremists, who have been hiding in rural areas and conducting ambushes and planting landmines.