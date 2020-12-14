Somalia: Senior Al-Shabaab Foreign Fighters Killed in Lower Shabelle

13 December 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

The Special Forces squad, Danab killed 17 Al-Shabaab militants including two foreigners in the Lower Shabelle region in operation conducted on Sunday.

According to a statement from the army, the soldiers destroyed a base belonging to the militants in Sablale district on Saturday morning following an operation there.

Among those militants killed were Suleiman Abu Mahfud, al-Shabaab's in deputy supervisor who is a Tanzanian national, Abu Yasir Yahid, a Syrian national who was in charge of the group's security, and Hassan Mohamed Osman in charge of militants operations.

Somali government forces and African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) have driven Alshabaab militants from the capital in 2011 but the still some parts of southern and central Somalia.

Government forces have in past months intensified operations in the against al-Shabab extremists, who have been hiding in rural areas and conducting ambushes and planting landmines.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Nigeria
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
Ethiopia PM's Battle for Control Comes at Huge Cost to Country
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Morocco, Israel Normalise Ties As U.S. Shifts on Western Sahara
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.