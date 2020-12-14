Somalia: Somaliland President Jets Off to Nairobi Amid Diplomatic Spat Between Kenya and Somalia

13 December 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somaliland's president Muse Bihi Abdi and a large delegation led by him have today travelled to the Kenyan capital Nairobi, following an official invitation from the President of Kenya Uhuru Kenyatta on Sunday.

Bihi was accompanied by Somaliland foreign ministers other officials in his trip to Nairobi.

According to the Spokesperson of the Somaliland President Mohamud Warsame Jama the visit is aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and relations between Hargeisa and Nairobi.



"The visit is aimed at strengthening and enhancing our diplomatic and co-operation ties with Kenya, and during their stay in Kenya he will hold meetings with his Kenyan counterpart," Jama said.

The trip comes days weeks after a diplomatic row between the Somali government and the Kenyan government.

The Somali government, which has complained that Kenya is interfering in Somalia's internal affairs, summoned its ambassador to Nairobi and expelled the Kenyan ambassador to Mogadishu.

Somaliland a broke away from Somalia in 1991 and has continued its effort to be a separate country ever since, but it has not been internationally recognized.

