Somalia: The Outcome of PM Roble's Meeting With Puntland Traditional Elders

According to credible reports, the Prime Minister of Somalia, He Mohamed Hussein Roble, briefed the leading traditional elders of Puntland on the current political situation in the country, in particular the challenges facing the elections with president Deni being the main obstacle to the election agreement signed in Mogadishu last September.

Roble said Deni and Ahmed Madobe are similar to the opposition in obstruction of the implementation of the electoral accord between the government and the Federal States.

To avoid political and security turmoil, it will unavoidable for the government to hold an election if Deni insists on his rejection not to nominate Puntland electoral representatives.

The PM also said that they would never want an election to be held without Puntland, but it is not possible for the country to miss its future vote for certain individuals' interests.

Finally, Roble urged the elders he met to fulfill their national obligations and convince Deni to reverse his stance to take the historic role that his predecessors in the state-building.