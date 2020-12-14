Sudan: Best Wishes for Football Superstar Al-Tash

Khartoum — A wave of awe had swept the football community over the injury of football talent Ahmed Hamid, widely known by his nickname Al-Tash.

Al-Tash (27) had sustained a serious knee injury in the first half of the clash between his team Al Merrikh and their guests AS Otohô from the Republic of the Congo, thus failing to complete the match, held in the primaries of the African Champions League.

Al Merrikh team had qualified for the second round of this contest after drawing 1/1 with the Congolese side in Brazzaville a fortnight ago, with Al-Tash scoring his side's goal. Then Al Merrikh defeated AS Otohô 2-0 in their second-leg match in Omdurman here on Thursday.

At first the player was diagnosed as sustaining the incapacitating cut of the cruciate ligament that could have kept him away from the pitch for about a year.

But the good news streamed throughout the city on Friday that the player's injury was diagnosed (in a retest) as a rupture in the knee and that he can return to the pitch a month from now.

Cruciate ligaments are pairs of ligaments arranged like the letter x. They occur in several joints of the body. The cut in the knee cruciate ligament is most feared by footballers because of the long time it needs to heal after a repair surgery

Attacking Midfielder (left) Al-Tash is apparently most feared by rival teams' defenders because of his high skills that can turn the rival player into a laughing stock. He is also very skilful in giving decisive passes to his team forwards and for scoring from different angles and distances during the game.

Because of his high talent, his club Al Merrikh this month renewed his contract a year before it would expire for fear other rival teams would seek his service next year.