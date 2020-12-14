Sudan: Best Wishes for Football Superstar Al-Tash

13 December 2020
SudaNow (Khartoum)

Khartoum — A wave of awe had swept the football community over the injury of football talent Ahmed Hamid, widely known by his nickname Al-Tash.

Al-Tash (27) had sustained a serious knee injury in the first half of the clash between his team Al Merrikh and their guests AS Otohô from the Republic of the Congo, thus failing to complete the match, held in the primaries of the African Champions League.

Al Merrikh team had qualified for the second round of this contest after drawing 1/1 with the Congolese side in Brazzaville a fortnight ago, with Al-Tash scoring his side's goal. Then Al Merrikh defeated AS Otohô 2-0 in their second-leg match in Omdurman here on Thursday.

At first the player was diagnosed as sustaining the incapacitating cut of the cruciate ligament that could have kept him away from the pitch for about a year.

But the good news streamed throughout the city on Friday that the player's injury was diagnosed (in a retest) as a rupture in the knee and that he can return to the pitch a month from now.

Cruciate ligaments are pairs of ligaments arranged like the letter x. They occur in several joints of the body. The cut in the knee cruciate ligament is most feared by footballers because of the long time it needs to heal after a repair surgery

Attacking Midfielder (left) Al-Tash is apparently most feared by rival teams' defenders because of his high skills that can turn the rival player into a laughing stock. He is also very skilful in giving decisive passes to his team forwards and for scoring from different angles and distances during the game.

Because of his high talent, his club Al Merrikh this month renewed his contract a year before it would expire for fear other rival teams would seek his service next year.

Read the original article on SudaNow.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SudaNow. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SudaNow

Most Popular
Nigeria
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
Ethiopia PM's Battle for Control Comes at Huge Cost to Country
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Morocco, Israel Normalise Ties As U.S. Shifts on Western Sahara
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.