Kenya: Billionaire Manu Chandaria's Lavish Muthaiga Residence Robbed

14 December 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Hilary Kimuyu

Police are pursuing a gang of about eight suspects who raided billionaire Manu Chandaria's residence in Muthaiga estate on Monday morning.

The rare incident in one of the city's affluent neighbourhood that is home to some of the country's wealthiest people has left even the police puzzled.

According to the police, the suspected thugs raided the home at around 1am and stayed in the compound for several hours before police were alerted.

Police said the family was not harmed, but is thought to have lost cash and valuables and are pursuing to establish if it was an inside job.

All the suspected thugs managed to escape through the neighbouring expansive Karura forest.

Confirming the incident, Nairobi County Commander Rashid Yakub said they found the three security guards manning the compound tied up with ropes while an Administration Police officer, who was on duty, had been disarmed.

"They stole his G3 rifle but it was later recovered," Yakub said.

Police said they are investigating to establish how the gang gained access to the Muthaiga residence that had an armed Administration Police officer and three security guards.

Muthaiga is home to the country's richest among them former President Mwai Kibaki, Jimmy Wanjigi and a host of foreign envoys.

All the three security guards are in police custody and are being questioned over the robbery.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
Ethiopia PM's Battle for Control Comes at Huge Cost to Country
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Morocco, Israel Normalise Ties As U.S. Shifts on Western Sahara
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.