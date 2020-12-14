Kenya: I Did Not Sacrifice My Wife for Power, Diamond's Manager Babu Tale Says

Diamond Platnumz's manager and newly elected Morogoro MP Babu Tale has denied rumours that have been circulating that he sacrificed his wife Shamsa Kombo Tale.

Speaking during an interview on Clouds FM, Tale said the rumours that he sacrificed his spouse to acquire power were being spread by jealous people.

He said, "Watu wanasema kwamba nilimuua mke wangu kwa kumtoa kafara, hii yote ni propaganda tu. Mimi nilimpenda sana mke wangu na nisingefanya jambo lolote la kuvunja ndoa yangu, tulipendana sana." (People say that I killed my wife by sacrificing her, this is just propaganda. I loved my wife and I could never do anything to violate our marriage. We loved each other so much), he said.

Tale's wife, who was popularly known as Shammy, died on June 28, 2020, with the cause of death yet to be made public.

News about her death was broken on social media by Diamond's family members who condoled with the deceased's family.

"WCB label's (manager's) wife and mother of his children Hamis Taletale @babutale, Shammy died earlier today," Diamond's mother, Mama Dangote wrote then.

His sister Esma eulogized Shammy as a friendly person.

Diamond's other manager Sallam Mendez also took to social media to offer his condolences. "Mungu amlaze mahala pema," he wrote at the time.

Babu Tale has also revealed that he was not ready to remarry in the near future.

He further added that he moved in with his brother as their family home brought back memories of his late wife.

He said, "Nimekimbia Nyumba sababu memories zimekuwa mingi kwa hivyo imenibidi nisonge, lakini pia kuishi mwenyewe siwezi kwa hivyo imenibidii nimwombe kakangu ambaye tunafwatana. Baadaye ndio mimi na familia yake tumeania Pamoja." (I have moved out of our home because of too many memories. However, I could not stay alone so I asked my brother to allow me to stay with him and he agreed. Now I live with his family).