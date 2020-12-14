South Africa: Two Murder Accused Slapped With Life Imprisonment

press release

Media Statement

Office of the Provincial Commissioner Limpopo

POLOKWANE - The two accused, Russell Baloyi aged 32 and Maria Mkhoto aged 45 were each sentenced to life imprisonment by the Thohoyandou High Court, for murdering Jonathan Mkhoto during the incident that occurred in February 2015.

The two accused were dating when the deceased's wife (Maria) plotted a murder against her husband who was SANDF member attached at Braamboss Base in the Vhembe District. Her boyfriend was an inmate at Thohoyandou, they met through social media platforms. The inmate accused then hired two males to trace the deceased. He started to be in contact with the deceased claiming to be a prophet as his girlfriend told him that the deceased was having a certain illness and he desperately need cure. The deceased trusted the accused until they arranged to meet at Malamulele town, which was the last time he was seen alive.

On 23 February 2015, the deceased's body was recovered after days with multiple stab wounds dumped at Moswane mountain in the area.

The initial investigations by the Police were immediately activated and the case was assigned to Detective Warrant Officer Richard Masunga of Malamulele Detectives Unit in the Vhembe District.

Following the intensive investigations, the two accused were arrested and positively linked to the incident through positive information by one inmate who was at the same prison with the deceased's wife.

The two accused (Russell Baloyi and Maria Mkhoto), were each sentenced to 25 years imprisonment for murder, conspiracy to commit murder, robbery and kidnapping.

The Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service in Limpopo Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba has praised the hardworking investigating officer for his excellent investigative skills in solving such a complex matter successfully which led to the two accused being sent to jail forever.