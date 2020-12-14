Rwanda: Govt to Spend Rwf220 Billion On Remera Sports Hub

The upgrade of Remera Sports hub will cost the government over Rwf 220 billion as negotiations with potential contractors near enter the final stages, The New Times has learned.

According to the Ministry of Infrastructure, at least 35 hectares in Remera close to where Amahoro National Stadium and Kigali Arena are located, will get a major facelift. The goal is to transform the area into a sports hub with the capacity to host global tournaments.

Works to upgrade the area were scheduled to kick off in 2020, however, a reliable source told The New Times that the government was yet to finalise negotiations with the main contractor.

Noel Nsanzineza, the Acting Director-General of Rwanda Housing Authority (RHA) told The New Times that the government will soon sign a contract with a joint venture between a Turkish firm SUMMA, which built the State-of-the-art Kigali Arena, and another local firm. The aim is to start works in January 2021.

The Kigali Arena, Amahoro Stadium, and Amahoro indoor stadium commonly known as Petit Stade will be part of the Sports Hub. A number of establishments will also have to relocate to pave way for the Sports Center. These include The Rwanda Biomedical Center (RBC), The Remera Metropolitan Police station and the Remera Health Cente, all in close proximity to the Stadium.

The project will start with the upgrade of Amahoro Stadium whose capacity will increase to 45,000 from the current 25,000 as well as the refurbishment of Amahoro indoor Stadium and the Paralympic Games Gymnasium.

"The Ministry of Finance is exploring various options of financing the project without necessarily jeopardizing initiatives geared towards Covid-19. The government is looking for external financing [loan] for the upgrade project of the sports center," he said.

The Sports Center is also expected to have a shopping mall which will be funded by a private investor and as well as a hotel that will be financed by the National football governing body (FERWAFA).

The Ministry of Infrastructure recently told the media that a master plan of the sports center had been developed and all games that will be hosted in the center are mapped on the master plan.

Boosting sports development

Remera Sports Center is expected to be home to playgrounds for different games including Basketball, Football, Tennis, and bicycle lanes.

Stakeholders in the Sports sector have commended the country for availing as many sports infrastructures as possible as it can inspire local players and teams to work harder as well as perform better at international competitions.

For Alexis Sharangabo, the Secretary-General of Rwanda National Olympic and Sports Committee, having good sports infrastructures is a sign that Rwanda is on the right path of sports development.

"As a former Olympian, especially athlete, I know what having sports infrastructure means. To have facilities that are on international standards helps teams/players to improve their performances," Sharangabo said.

"But we need to see more facilities built from the grassroots level where the majority of talents are born and raised because not everyone can access these high-standard facilities," he said

Sharangabo added that such facilities also create an opportunity for sports tourism, through hosting international tournaments and sports conferences.

"There are chances of hosting more international competitions where our teams can learn from visiting teams in addition to revenues generated by these facilities," he said.

