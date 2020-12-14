Rwanda: Organisers of Large Gatherings Consider Postponement Amid Covid-19 Upsurge

14 December 2020
The New Times (Kigali)

As the number of Covid-19 cases increases, organizers of larger gatherings are considering postponing scheduled events to limit any spread of the virus.

Among the large events scheduled to take place this year is the annual Umushyikirano.

The 2020 edition of the annual event was scheduled for this Wednesday, December 16, at Kigali Convention Centre.

However, with over 230 new infections, and two deaths, were reported by the Ministry of Health in the last 48 hours, events may have to be pushed forward until when the virus is in control.

This is a developing story, keep refreshing for more details...

