Rwanda: Volleyball - Gisagara Sack Coach Pierre Kwizera

14 December 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Gisagara Volleyball Club have parted company with head coach Marshal Pierre Kwizera blaming him for the club's poor performance.

Kwizera has been in charge of the team for only a year - having joined the club in 2019 on a two-year contract which was meant to expire in 2021.

In an interview with Times Sport, Edmond Gatera, the Secretary General of the club confirmed the dismissal and further revealed that Joseph Ndahiro, the assistant coach will immediately take over as a caretaker, as the club looks for a new coach.

"We have decided to part ways with our head coach because of poor performance. In the meantime, as we look for his replacement, the assistant coach will be helping the club on a caretaker basis," Gatera said.

Kwizera led Gisagara to a 4th position finish last season but the club fans and management were not impressed after having expected the club to contend for the title.

Kwizera, a retired volleyball player has coached a number of local teams including Rwanda Energy Group (REG), Kirehe and most recently Gisagara.

During his playing days, the center blocker played for local outfits including REG where he spent his final two seasons in competitive volleyball, Gahini, Kibungo VC, Umubano Blue Tigers, Kigali Volleyball Club, APR, Lycee de Nyanza, Rayon Sports and University of Kibungo Volleyball Club (UNIK).

Kwizera also enjoyed a playing stint abroad when he was hired by Algerian side OMK El Milia in 2013.

