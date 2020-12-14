Rwanda: Cecafa U-17 Cup - Rwasamanzi Tips Rwanda On Winning Start

Monday, December 14

Group B Rwanda Vs Tanzania 15:30 pm

The national U-17 men's football team, Amavubi head coach Yves Rwasamanzi has backed his team to start the tournament with a win when they take on Tanzania on Monday, December 14 at Umuganda Stadium, in Rubavu district.

After the first game, Yves Rwasamanzi's team will face Djibouti on December 16.

"We have to make sure that we are ready and give our best to get the three points so that we can be on a safe side. Winning the opening match will give us motivation to do better in the next games. We are in a tricky group but we have to keep our heads up," Rwasamanzi said.

He added "our target is to reach the finals. It is a very tough challenge but we will try our best."

The winners of CECAFA U-17 will represent the region at the AFCON U-17 tournament in Morocco in 2021.

editor@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow https://twitter.com/NkotanyiDamas