Liberia: EPA, UNDP Begins Revision and Consultation On Short-Lived Climate Pollutants

Kakata — The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in partnership with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) last Thursday and Friday held a stakeholders' engagement and technical training with stakeholders to provide insights to help policy makers understand targets and policies on how 'highly potent' short-lived climate pollutants (SLCPs) can be added in Liberia's revised Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC).

As opposed to carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases, short-lived climate pollutants have relatively short lifetime in the atmosphere and a global warming influence on the climate.

As such, reducing SLCPs can help in achieving climate objectives while contributing to improving the air quality. These pollutants include methane and hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), black carbon, which is a component of fine particulate matter (PM2.5), and ground-level ozone (is a product of precursors including nitrogen, oxides (NOX), volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and carbon monoxide (CO), which transform into ozone in the atmosphere).

As part of the ongoing training, best international practices, case studies and examples will be presented including the multiple economic and social development benefits that can be reaped by taking actions to reduce SLCPs. The ongoing engagement will also provide training and practical exercises to assess the current situation in Liberia, how to estimate the emission reduction potential of SLCPs and establish sector specific SLCP targets and will also present the results obtained for Liberia NDC update for validation and comments.