Liberia: EJF Launches Communities for Fisheries Project in Liberia

Monrovia — The Environmental Justice Foundation (EJF), in partnership with the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority (NaFAA), is launching a four-year project: Communities for Fisheries. Under the umbrella of the EU-Liberia Agriculture Programme, the project seeks to empower communities to co-manage fisheries and reduce illegal fishing, building lasting sustainability and social equity into Liberia's fishing sector. This will help to safeguard food security and coastal livelihoods across the country. The launch event will take place on 11th December at the Monrovia City Hall on 1st Street, Sinkor - Monrovia.

The prevalence of illegal and overfishing activities in the Liberian waters continues to threaten the food security of 80% of the country's population that depend on fish for essential dietary protein. In addition, over 33,000 people, including 11,000 fishers, rely on the fishing industry as their source of income to support their families. The health of the fish stocks means there is still a good potential for Liberia to increase its income from fisheries in a sustainable manner while safeguarding livelihoods for artisanal fisherman and the major source of protein for coastal populations.

In light of this, the EU has allocated funds to the EJF in partnership with NaAFA to enhance livelihoods for small-scale fishers and to improve local sector governance and operationalise sustainable management of fisheries by communities. H.E. Laurent Delahousse, Head of the Delegation of the European Union in Liberia reiterated that « ensuring healthy and sustainable fish stocks will allow Liberia to increase its income from fisheries while safeguarding livelihoods for artisanal fishers and securing the major source of protein for coastal populations. »