Liberia Council of Churches Urges the National Elections Commission to Release Results of the December 8 Senatorial Elections Promptly

Monrovia — The Liberia Council of Churches (LCC), through its President, Bishop Kortu K. Brown has challenged authorities of the National Elections Commission (NEC) to ensure the release of the results of the December 8, 2020 senatorial election, the national referendum and the by-elections in Montserrado County and Sinoe Counties respectively.

Last Tuesday, thousands of Liberians, particularly eligible votes went to the polls to elect new senators and representatives in the senatorial election across the country, the national referendum as well as the by-elections in Montserrado and Sinoe respectively.

The by-elections were triggered as a result of the deaths of Representatives Munah Pelhum-Youngblood and J. Nagbe Sloh.

The NEC has commenced the announcing of provisional results of the electoral processes.

But addressing a news conference held in Monrovia over the week end, Bishop Brown maintained that the commission must release in a timely manner the results that reflect the will of the Liberian people who turned out en masse to partake in the exercise.

"As we move to the conclusion of the elections, the LCC call on political parties and candidates including their partisans and supporters to maintain the peace and uphold the rule of law and avoid pronouncement of self-victory of election results".

"We encourage the NEC to release the results of the December 8, polls in a timely and condusive manner to undermine the growing public concern about the election results".

Bishop Brown added that the NEC must also release results that will reflect the "will and aspirations of the Liberian people as demonstrated in the December 8 polls".

Observations

In its findings, the LCC observed that voters experienced difficulties in locating their polling places during the voting process.

According to Bishop Brown, NEC voter registration checking online system encountered difficulties including reported voter fraud.