Liberia: Accountability Lab Liberia Awards Winners of the Rap2rep Coronavirus Musical Campaign

Monrovia — Accountability Lab Liberia has awarded Hellen Smith, an emerging gospel musical artist as the winner of this year's Rap2Rep musical campaign, a special feature that places high emphasis on the Coronavirus awareness message.

Rap2Rep is a musical campaign program organized by the Accountability Lab Liberia back in 2015. It's a campaign where local artists produce music as a tool for social change.

The campaign has built an accountability of Hipco (Liberian style of music) network that includes musician of social and conscious music who are passionate of using their voices to advocate for the change they hope to see in their country.

Over the past five years, musicians in the Rap2Rep campaign have been able to use their powerful voices to address issues of corruption, civil engagement, voting rights and responsibilities, youths and women empowerment and national political leadership, electoral reform, and issues of social development and welfare.

But this year campaign named and style Rep2Rep Coronavirus music campaign which is sponsored by the United States Embassy places high emphasis on the novel Coronavirus pandemic awareness message.

That is, to find way to spread information and advice to the communities and empower citizens in curtailing the spread of COVID-19.

Speaking at the event at the iCampus on Carey Street over the weekend, Mr. Robert Tanookpuwah, the Educational and Cultural Affairs Assistant Public Affair Section at the US Embassy who said it was his first time at the Rap2Rep event expresses joys for what he terms as the creativity of talented Liberians artists, both established and emerging.

"You have done an impressive and a powerful work. So, on behave of the US Mission, I will like to say thank you. Rising awareness effectively is a key principle for any public health mitigation strategy," Tanookpuwah said.

He added: "Using the approach of entertains approachable and cultural music to sensitize the pubic to the risk and danger of the Coronavirus is not just fun. It can change behavior that can limit the spread of the virus."

Also speaking, the Country Director of Accountability Lab Liberia W. Lawrence Yealue II said he was happy that the Rap2Rep competition has given the opportunity to young people to use their talents and transform the country and social behavior of its people.