Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Reports 100 New Infections, 43 Recoveries

12 December 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan health authorities announced Saturday the registration of 100 new infections, 43 patients recovered and one death, in the last 24 hours.

According to the Secretary of State for Public Health, Franco Mufinda, who was speaking at the country's usual Covid-19 update session, 26 new cases were diagnosed in Lunda Norte, 25 in Luanda, 23 in Lunda Sul, 14 in Huambo, five in Namibe, three in Uige, the same number in Zaire and one in Moxico.

The list of new patients, whose ages range from 11 to 80 years old, is composed of 65 men and 35 women.

It was reported that 43 patients, 21 in Luanda, the same number in Moxico and one in Zaire, aged between 15 and 78 years old, were recovered.

In relation to the death, Franco Mufinda said that it was a 46-year old Angolan man.

Angola has a record of 16,161 cases, with 366 deaths, 8,841 recovered and 6,954 active people.

Of the active cases, six are in a critical state with invasive mechanical ventilation, eight severe, 78 moderate, 139 with mild symptoms and 6,723 asymptomatic.

The health authorities follow up 231 patients admitted to treatment centres in the country.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
Ethiopia PM's Battle for Control Comes at Huge Cost to Country
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Morocco, Israel Normalise Ties As U.S. Shifts on Western Sahara
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.