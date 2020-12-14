Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Reports 100 New Infections, 43 Recoveries

Luanda — Angolan health authorities announced Saturday the registration of 100 new infections, 43 patients recovered and one death, in the last 24 hours.

According to the Secretary of State for Public Health, Franco Mufinda, who was speaking at the country's usual Covid-19 update session, 26 new cases were diagnosed in Lunda Norte, 25 in Luanda, 23 in Lunda Sul, 14 in Huambo, five in Namibe, three in Uige, the same number in Zaire and one in Moxico.

The list of new patients, whose ages range from 11 to 80 years old, is composed of 65 men and 35 women.

It was reported that 43 patients, 21 in Luanda, the same number in Moxico and one in Zaire, aged between 15 and 78 years old, were recovered.

In relation to the death, Franco Mufinda said that it was a 46-year old Angolan man.

Angola has a record of 16,161 cases, with 366 deaths, 8,841 recovered and 6,954 active people.

Of the active cases, six are in a critical state with invasive mechanical ventilation, eight severe, 78 moderate, 139 with mild symptoms and 6,723 asymptomatic.

The health authorities follow up 231 patients admitted to treatment centres in the country.