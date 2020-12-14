Liberia: CPP Sends 2023 Message

-As opposition seizes Senate

Progressive reports from the just ended December 8, 2020 Senatorial by-elections appear to be showing a political tsunami by the opposition with 12 of the 15 seats being contested for so far falling to the opposition.

If the results stay as they are, this could be a clear 2023 message to the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), which only have a cleared lead in three of the counties so far.

The results at this stage also show a total disapproval of the Weah led regime policies with voters demonstrating same at the ballot boxes. It could also mean that the opposition Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) are said to be gaining grounds ahead of 2023 as per the results.

The CPP currently being chaired by former Coca Cola Executive Alexander B. Cummings, which comprises the Liberty Party (LP) of late Cllr. Charles W. Brumskine, the All Liberian Party (ALP) of businessman Benoni Urey, the Unity Party (UP) of former President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf and the Alternative National Congress (ANC) headed by Cummings is said to be ahead 7 counties.

The CPP so far is the projected winner in 6 of the 7 counties while one is still close to call. The sixcounties are Montserrado, where incumbent Senator Darius Dillon is set to retain his seat; Lofa, where former Defense Minister J. Brownie Samukai is set to be ushered in as the new senator; Grand Bassa, incumbent Senator Nyonblee Karnga Lawrence is also set to retain her seat; Grand Capemount, Simeon Boima Taylor is set to be the new Senator; Bong County, Deputy House Speaker Prince Moye is set to cross over to the Senate in January and Rivergee where former soccer star Jonathan Sengbe, popularly known as Boy Charles is set to be the new Senator in January.

Nimba County is still close to call as CPP's Edith Gongloe-Weh and MDR (Movement for Democracy and Reconstruction-founded by Senator Prince Johnson) Jeremiah K. Koung are said to be running neck to neck. The county still has a pending runoff in two centers where voting did not take place on Election Day.

Of the remaining 5 of the 12 seats being headed by opposition candidates, three are in the hands of independent candidates-in Rivercess, independent candidate Abraham Geevon Smith is ahead, followed by Bomi County where a UP candidate Edwin Snowe, who is running as an independent candidate is set to cross over to the Senate from the House of Representative and Gbarpolu, where an independent female candidate Botoe Kanneh is set to win, although a runoff is expected in two towns where youth took away the ballot boxes on election day.

In Margibi County, the People's Unification Party (PUP) candidate former House Speaker Emmanuel Nuquay is set to win the seat, while in Grand Kru County, the Liberian National Union (LINU), Nathaniel N. Bahway is set to dethrone the CDC's Senator Peter Coleman who currently sits third in the race.

The George Weah's ruling CDC, according to the progressive provisional results leads in only three of the 15 counties-Grand Gedeh, Sinoe and Maryland Counties. (To be continued).