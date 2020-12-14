Liberia: Opposition in Commanding Lead

Five of the 15 counties of Liberia have fallen to the main opposition Collaborating Political Parties in the just-ended December 08, 2020 Special Senatorial election.

The counties include; Montserrado County with Senator Darious Dillon retaining his seat; in Grand Bassa County, Liberty Party Standard Bearer, Senator Nyonblee Karnga Lawrence is edging out former Foreign Affairs Minister Gbehnzohngar Findley; CPP candidate in Grand Cape County Simeon Taylor skillfully beat incumbent Victor Watson of the ruling CDC, while in Bong County, Deputy Speaker Prince Moye politically ousts incumbent Senator Henry Yallah and Lofa County where Liberia's longest served Defense Minister Brownie Samukai democratically unseat incumbent Senator George Tengbeh who also contested on the CDC's ticket.

The ruling party managed to retain Maryland County through James Biney of the National Patriotic Party and Sinoe County with incumbent Cllr. Augustine Chea retaining his seat. Already, of the 14 senators that sought reelection, three thus far have retained their respective seat; they are Senators Dillon, Karnga Lawrence and Cllr. Chea.

The results are seen as a big blow to President George Weah's ruling Congress for Democratic Change. The Elections Commission on Thursday announced preliminary results from eight counties.

Speaking at a press conference, chairperson of the National Elections Commission (NEC), Davidetta Browne Lansanah, said "The Liberian people can be rest assured that the Commission will accurately announce the results of the election as expressed by the people through the ballot box."

The special senatorial elections are seen as a test of support for Weah, a former football icon who has faced criticism as president over persisting economic problems.

The opposition is also leading in the country's largest county, Montserrado, which is home to the capital Monrovia, as well as most of the voters in the nation. Tuesday's election is regarded to have been peaceful in most parts of the country as 2.2 million registered voters went to the polls to elect 15 senators.

The elections occurred alongside a referendum on reducing presidential terms and allowing dual nationality.

Below are preliminary results from the counties:

𝙈𝙤𝙣𝙩𝙨𝙚𝙧𝙧𝙖𝙙𝙤 𝘾𝙤𝙪𝙣𝙩𝙮

Abraham D. Dillon -CPP- 69.38%

𝙈𝙖𝙧𝙜𝙞𝙗𝙞 𝘾𝙤𝙪𝙣𝙩𝙮

J. Emmanuel Nuquay -PUP- 57.59%

𝙂𝙧𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝘽𝙖𝙨𝙨𝙖 𝘾𝙤𝙪𝙣𝙩𝙮

Nyonblee Karnga Lawrence -CPP- 42.01%

𝙉𝙞𝙢𝙗𝙖 𝘾𝙤𝙪𝙣𝙩𝙮

Jeremiah Koung -MDR/CDC-35.99%

𝙍𝙞𝙫𝙚𝙧 𝘾𝙚𝙨𝙨 𝘾𝙤𝙪𝙣𝙩𝙮

Geevon Wellington Smith-Independent- 23.45%

𝙎𝙞𝙣𝙤𝙚 𝘾𝙤𝙪𝙣𝙩𝙮

Augustine S. Cheah -CDC- 44.42

𝙂𝙧𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙂𝙚𝙙𝙚𝙝 𝘾𝙤𝙪𝙣𝙩𝙮

Z. Emmanuel Pennue -CDC- 39.41%

𝙍𝙞𝙫𝙚𝙧 𝙂𝙚𝙚 𝘾𝙤𝙪𝙣𝙩𝙮

Boycharles J. Sogbie -CPP- 33.59%

𝙈𝙖𝙧𝙮𝙡𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝘾𝙤𝙪𝙣𝙩𝙮

James P. Biney -CDC- 39.44%

𝙂𝙧rand 𝙆𝙧𝙪 𝘾𝙤𝙪𝙣𝙩𝙮

Nathaniel N. Bahway -LINU- 22.22%

By E. J. Nathaniel Daygbor

