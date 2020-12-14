Liberia Gets Youthlead Ambassador Post

Out of 3,100 persons from across the globe that applied to serve as Youthlead ambassadors, Liberia has been selected along with 21 others for this role following many vetting processes.

The Executive Director of Hope for Young People Mr. Thomas Tamba Bundoo was selected by Youthlead to serve as Ambassador to Liberia.

Youthlead is a USAID - funded project YouthPower learning launched in 2018, for young change makers making a positive impact in their community through service, activism, advocacy, education and entrepreneurship.

Their network members are focused on finding solutions by connecting people, ideas, and resources to tackle critical issues affecting young people at home and around the world.

Addressing the press over the weekend at the head office of Hope for Young People Inc. at Barnesville Junction, Thomas Tamba Bundoo extended his appreciation to the Youthlead family for affording a young Liberian the opportunity to serve as ambassador global.

"We called you here today to inform [the] public more especially the young people of Liberia about the step that we have taken in [Raising] the Red, White and Blue across the globe, by being selected along with 21 others out of 3,100 young people who applied to serve as Youthlead Ambassadors globally," Thomas Tamba Bundoo says.

According to the Hope for Young people Executive Director, September 25 of this year, he was among the over 3,100 young people who applied globally to serve as Youthlead Ambassadors in their respective countries.

He notes that on November 9, he was informed by the team that he was qualified for the next stage which was Zoom interview, adding that he was selected on November 30 as an Ambassador of Youthlead.

"December 7, we finalized the agreement and I officially signed up to serve as Youthlead Ambassador to Liberia," Thomas Bundoo explains.

Bundoo points out that as a Youthlead Ambassador, his function is to lead activities and engagement with young change makers in the communities and country to promote Youthlead and increase engagement on the platform over the next six months.

"The Youthlead Ambassadors have a proven track record in mobilizing other young change makers and youth through their activities," he says.

"The Ambassadors are taking part in a six [month] program and will play a key role in bringing the benefits of Youthlead to national, regional, and local groups of change makers. They will also help to grow Youthlead's global reach," he adds.