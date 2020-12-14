Liberia: Electoral Violence Rocks Grand Kru

Angry protesters have reportedly besieged the magistrate office of the National Elections Commission in Barclayville, Grand Kru County, calling for unconditional release of actual results from votes counted from the December 8, 2020, Special Senatorial election.

According to report, protest broke up after rumor circulated early Sunday, 13 December in the county that the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change is allegedly contemplating to reverse votes in favor of its candidate, incumbent Senator Dr. Peter Coleman.

A credible source in Barclayville claimed members of the opposition, including Independent candidates have joined forces in calling for the unconditional release of the poll results. Video fotage from the scene is alarming, with just four officers of the Liberia National Police present, while the building hosting the NEC magistrate was surrounded by protesters.

In a telephone conversation with this paper, the political leader of the Liberia National Union (LINU) former Executive Director of the Environmental Protection Agency, Nathaniel T. Blama, said there were consultative plans by the CDC to reverse votes in favor of its presumptive winner Nathaniel N. Bahway.

Blama stated that LINU will resist any attempt by the CDC to reverse votes in favor of its candidate even at the level of the Supreme Court of Liberia, stressing that there is no need to undercut results of the elections.

Our source said the situation has intensified with protesters threatening to burn the NEC local office if the results were wreck in favor of Senator Peter Coleman of the CDC.

NEC official results from Grand Kru County as of Saturday, December 12, 2020, put Mr. Nathaniel N. Bahway as receiving a total vote of 22.22%. Mr. Blama said that his party will not take lightly any attempt by anyone to hijack the result of that county.

Meanwhile, when this paper contacted the commission via mobile phone, NEC authorities promised to verify the information in the soonest possible time.