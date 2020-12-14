Tanzania: Lissu's Sureties Now in Trouble

13 December 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Faustine Kapama

THE Kisutu Resident Magistrates' Court in Dar es Salaam has summoned the sureties of Chadema Vice-Chairman Tanzania Mainland Tundu Lissu to appear in court on January 25, 2021 for failing to bring him to attend one of the five sedition cases he is facing.

Senior Resident Magistrate Rashid Chaungu issued such order after considering an application made by Senior State Attorney Wankyo Simon for the prosecution after Lissu and his safeties had stopped attending the hearing session.

According to the court's order, the sureties are required to appear in court to explain why the bond they executed to bail out Lissu in the criminal trial should not be confiscated.

This is the fifth time Lissu has failed to appear in court to attend his trial since he returned to the country on July 29,2020 from Belgium where he was undergoing treatment after being shot by unknown assailants.

Earlier, the trial attorney told the court that the case was called for ruling on whether the accused had a case to answer or not, but the defeated presidential candidate in the October 28, 2020 general election and his lawyers could not attend the session.

"Given the fact that the accused and his sureties have failed to appear in court without notice, we request the court to issue a summons for Lissu's sureties to explain why they should not forfeit their bail bond. The case has failed to proceed for a long time now because of Lissu's absence," he submitted.

After hearing the prosecution's submission, the magistrate granted the request and summoned the sureties to appear in court in the next session without failing.

The prosecution closed their evidence since September 4, 2017 and the ruling was supposed to be given whether the accused has a case to answer or not.

However, such ruling was not delivered after the accused was shot down by unknown assailants and was airlifted abroad for medical treatment.

In this case, Lissu faces one charge of making inflammatory remarks. The accused is alleged to have committed the offence on June 28, 2016 at the Kisutu Resident Magistrates' Court.

On the day of the incident, with the aim of inciting hatred against the people of the government of the United Republic of Tanzania, he made provocative remarks.

