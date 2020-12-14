South Africa: Businessman Nabbed for R1.1 Million Luxury Vehicle Fraud

13 December 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Gauteng — Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, Provincial Head in Gauteng, Major General Ebrahim Kadwa welcomes the latest arrest of a 57-year-old man on vehicle finance fraud related charges, who is expected to appear in the Benoni Magistrates Court on 30 January 2021.

It is alleged that in November 2017, a Benoni based businessman allegedly created a false financial profile for his employee to purchase a luxurious vehicle worth approximately R1.1million.

The matter was referred to the Hawks' Serious Commercial Crime Investigation in Germiston for further investigation.

Investigations revealed that the suspect allegedly submitted fraudulent financial documents to a car dealership in Benoni when purchasing a Porsche in November 2017.

The suspect was successfully traced to KwaZulu Natal province and arrangements were made for his subpoena to be served on Saturday, 12 December 2020 in Kempton Park accompanied by his legal representative.

General Kadwa appealed to the greater public to report suspicious syndicate activities to authorities and also car dealerships to be vigilant as not to fall victims when dealing with vehicles purchasing processes by fraudulent scammers.

Investigation continues on this matter and more arrests cannot be ruled out.

