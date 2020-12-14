Somalia: Puntland Students to Receive Somalia's Secondary School Certificates

The Government has allowed Puntland high school leavers to receive a high school certificate without doing the exam set by the Federal Ministry of Education.

A joint statement issued by the federal government and the Puntland administration stated that an agreement has now been reached on the dispute over education, especially high school leavers in Puntland.

A joint statement issued by the Ministries of Education of the Federal Government of Somalia and the Ministry of Education stated that a meeting was held between the heads of the two ministries and they agreed on two points that Puntland high school graduates have been granted federal high school certificates which will be available at the Puntland and Federal Ministry of Education headquarters in Mogadishu.

To also convene a conference on education in issues, such as politics and education policy, the building committee of the test, inspection and education curricula.

The two ministries agreed to release Puntland high school certificates at the federal level.

Last year, the Puntland administration refused to allow its students to sit for the matriculation exams prepared by the government at the time of Education Minister Abdullahi Godah Barre.

Former Minister of Education Godah denied that a student who did not sit for the exam would receive a certificate. However, the exams conducted by the federal government have resulted in poor results for thousands of students in schools in the capital Mogadishu.

The approval of the high school certificates appears to have come after the Puntland administration put strong pressure on the federal government to implement many of the government's plans.

The since 2003 region which does not subscribe to the standardized federal exam system and organizes its own exams.