Somalia Files a Lawsuit With the IGAD Against Kenya

14 December 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

The federal government of Somalia has announced it has officially filed a lawsuit against the Kenyan government hours after Somaliland president Muse Bihi visited Kenya after an official invitation from Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The Somali government has filed a lawsuit against the Kenyan to the Chair of Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Abdallah Hamdok over alleged interference in its internal affairs.

According to the Ministry of Affairs of Somalia, the Council be convened a scheduled meeting in Djibouti on the issue.

"In response to the Federal Government of Somalia letter against Kenya, which was submitted to H.E. Abdalla Hamdok, PM of the Republic of Sudan and the Chair of the IGAD Assembly of Heads of State and Government, the IGAD will hold a summit in Djibouti on Dec 20 on this matter,"

The move comes as Somaliland President Muse Bihi paid a visit to Nairobi on Sunday after an official invitation from Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, who will meet on Bihi today according to the Kenyan foreign minister Peter Munya.

The Somali government has previously accused Kenya of meddling in Somalia's internal affairs and expelled its ambassador, recalling its ambassador to Nairobi.

