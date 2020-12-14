Liberia: Former Sex Worker Explains How an Empowerment Program Changed Her Life

Monrovia — Mary Mary (not real name) explained about her experience as a street worker in a form of prostituting; her story is no different from the many stories of prostitution that have been told. For her, she met her life changing moment when she encountered Facia Harris who encouraged her to take advantage of the government-UNDP fund skills program for underprivileged young people.

According to her, she did all the bad things expected of a street girl including sleeping with men for money, taking in narcotic substances and smoking as a habit. She explained how reprehensive she was when she was approached by Facia to participate in a life change skills training program.

She was among 181 candidates who graduated with skills in, plumbing, tailoring, hair dressing, soap making and many other skills.

"I was living with a friend. I used to smoke, drink and even go the streets to cut 'jor-bu' (prostitution). I am so happy today to be among decent people graduating with a skill in hair dressing. My life has been a challenge until I met sis Facia who promised to help me without giving me money.

"I was apprehensive from the beginning, but later I saw it necessary and took the bold decision that has changed my life and made to become who I am today. I am so happy today to be with you. Thanks to the Socio-Economic Empowerment Disadvantage (SEED) project who helped us."

Like her, there were many others who graduated with similar stories or even worst stories. These underprivileged youths are the main target of the SEED projects, according to Mrs. Roseline Toweh, head of the YWCA. According to her, the UN funded project is under pillar one of the government Pro-Poor Agenda for transformation.

Madam Toweh said: "I want turn over 281 youths that have been rehabilitated from substance abuse and now mentally stable to contribute to the growth and development of Liberia."

Mr. Zoegar James, Minister of Youth and Sports who represented President George Weah at the event promised on behalf of the President to ensure that he works with other ministers of Government and businesses to ensure that the graduates are properly placed in employment positions.