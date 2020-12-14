Liberia: Senatorial Elections Fading Popularity of the Weah-Led Government

Monrovia — In a Facebook post sometime last week, Boakai Jaleiba, a member of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) gave an advice to President George Weah. He stated that if he were the President, the result coming out of the Special Senatorial Election would have been more than enough reason to grill his cabinet and immediately carryout a massive reshuffle.

Leaders, in Jaleiba's view, react to election numbers and make swift changes to rekindle hope and excite their bases.

But the call for reshuffle in the Weah-led government did not start with the results of these elections. President Weah, though he has carried out a few changes in his government, has been somewhat adamant in harkening to the call for change. He has often said that his cabinet needs time to prove their worth on the job.

However, it appears that the public is not waiting on President Weah's timing for change. The ballot box presented an opportunity to cause some of the changes they need and in deed, they sent a crystal-clear message across. This, perhaps, must be wake up call for the President and the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC).

When the CDC lost Montserrado County to the Senator Abraham Darius Dillon of the opposition CPP in June 2019 in a by-election, they thought they had been awakened and it was high time they put their act together for a massive comeback.

At the time, they believed their grassroot-based supporters were angry because expectations were not being met and the 'true' CDCians were being left out of the governing process.

The chairman of the party then began to reach out to members of the Coalition across the length and breadth of Liberia - reaching out in every community and district in an effort to reconnect.

The plan was brilliant. In Montserrado County for instance, known to have been the CDC's stronghold for over a decade, Chairman Mulbah Morlu managed to largely focused on the party's grassroots base.

The CDC fully structured in the 17 districts; each district had 30 zones and each zone had 45 zonal leaders, led by a chairman. Zonal heads were campaign managers of their respective zones in the districts which means Montserrado alone had around 500 campaign managers, which was besides the national campaign committee.

Blame the Govt, Not the Party

From all indications, the structure that could have delivered victory for the ruling party was well in place, the financing for the campaign was very visible and indeed campaigning did go very well. However, did the campaign message resonate with the electorates?

The massive loss of several seats in the December 8 Senatorial election is a statement from the public to the government. It is not about the party being out of touch with the people. The results clearly show that the government has been out of touch with the people.

In an apparent conceding message, Representative Moses Acarous Gray, posted to Facebook:

"... We have had no history of leaving our soldiers on the frontline alone to wander. It's a wakeup call to National Duty and be assured that we will not hold back in bringing the necessary pressure to bear on our officials including myself to do the right thing. The base must be properly taken care of and the incorporation of like minds and broader consultations are a must. Under-performers must quite or be quitted and the Presidency must be retained 2023 by our doubling up. Legislative election is not Presidential Election and let them make no mistake to think that they have won 2023. All we need to do now are amalgamation of forces and the execution of what we have promised the Liberian people."

David Kolleh, an assistant minister at the Ministry of Information also admitted in a Facebook post:

"The Elections are Over, Let's Recalibrate and Stop Blaming!

"Our democracy has been tested enough, and has always endure. I believe with all certainty that our democratic credentials are stronger, firmer, and remain intact. The stated purpose of democracy is for the people to choose who they want. It is for these values, ideals, and sheer purpose that we are here today.

"Our people chose on December 8. Ours is to look at the message and recalibrate, by working harder. This is no time for blame game. We all share the blame in many ways.

"My message to you my fellow Liberians, CDCians- friends, mothers, fathers, brothers and sisters, is to remain peaceful and calmed.

"In the brief time President Weah has been in office, the nation has experienced extraordinary amounts of challenges to date.