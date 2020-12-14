Tanzania: Lissu Is Second Winner of Idu Award On Freedoms

Dar es Salaam — Chadema's Vice Chairman Tundu Lissu has dedicated the Bush Thatcher Award For Freedom awarded to him and his party to the late Alphonce Mawazo and Ben Saanane whose whereabout remain unknown.

Lissu said in his acceptance speech that the award was an international recognition and acknowledgement of the personal and collective sacrifice made in Tanzania to fight for democracy and protect basic people's freedoms.

"This is an important step towards the struggles for democracy, rule of law and human rights in the country," he said on Friday in an online address shortly after receiving the award.

Mr Lissu spoke from Belgium where he is staying after leaving the country for fear of his life. He becomes the second person to receive the award since its establishment. The IDU's Bush-Thatcher Award for Freedom recognises outstanding contributions made by an IDU member-party or individual towards advancing the core values for which the IDU stands; freedom, democracy, human rights and the rule of law.

In 2019, the Award went to the Maldivian Democratic Party "for their tremendous accomplishment in restoring freedom and democracy to the Maldive." Mr Lissu's award was handed by IDU Vice Chairman David MCAllister during an event that was shared through social media.

The Democrat Union of Africa (DUA) and the International Democrat Union (IDU) have both expressed concern in the manner in which Tanzani conducted the 2020 elections, arguing the exercise signaled a seriuos decline in the ocuntry's democratic credentials.

On Friday Mr Lissu said the award belonged to party leaders, members, supporters and the general public who continue to sacrifice to uphold democracy in Tanzania.

"I dedicate the award to all but especially to the former party's Geita Chairman Alphonce Mawazo who was killed by machetes in 2015 and the personal assistant to the national chairman Ben Saanane who was abducted and disappeared in 2016," he said.

Mr Lissu who fled to Belgium shortly after elections citing security concerns described Mr Saanane as a person who paid the ultimate price in defence for ideals that the Bush and Thatcher Freedom Award stands for.

He said political restrictions imposed in Tanzania since 2016 forced Chadema to direct efforts at consolidating the party at grassroots levels and managed to build a strong base.

Mr Lissu said the base that threatened the ruling CCM's stranglehold to power saw what he described an organised massive interference with the free will of the people to elect leaders of their wish.

"After all what has happened, there is nothing Tanzanians can be offered than more force, violence and repression. Therefore, we must brace ourselves for difficult days ahead," he said.

He appealed for continued support and solidarity among members of the international community.

He added, "We are supposed to prepare our party and our people for resistance against the force, violence and repression."

However, he said the ability to resist repression will depend on how the party at the grassroots built during difficult moments is consolidated as well as solidarity from the international community.

He reminded the IDU that declaring its principles of 1983; it committed itself to advancing social and political values on which democratic societies are founded including the right to speech, organization, assembly and free elections.

Others are the right to organize an effective opposition participatory parliament to government, the right to free and independent media, religious beliefs, equality before the law and individuals opportunities to prosperity.

"We are gratified that the IDU and Democratic Union of Africa's public statement you denounced fraudulent elections of October 28 as illegitimate and described the process as to leading to as falling to well below acceptable international standards for free, fair, participatory, peaceful, transparent, accountable and credible elections," he said.

He called upon sister parties and friend governments to stand with the people of Tanzania in their struggle against regression of democracy in the country and hold all those responsible accountable.