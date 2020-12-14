Mozambique: Another Covid-19 Death and 132 New Cases

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Saturday announced a further death from the Covid-19 respiratory disease, and 132 new cases.

According to a Ministry of Health press release, the latest victim was a 60 year old Mozambican man, hospitalised in a health unit in Maputo city. Despite medical care, his condition did not improve, and he died on Saturday. This brings the total Covid-19 death toll in Mozambique to 140.

The release said that, since the start of the pandemic, 247,448 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 2,060 of them in the previous 24 hours. Of the samples tested, 1,144 were from Maputo city, 395 from Cabo Delgado, 88 from Sofala, 82 from Tete, 79 from Maputo province, 71 from Nampula, 65 from Niassa, 57 from Gaza, 42 from Zambezia, 36 from Manica and one from Inhambane.

1,928 of these tests proved negative, and 132 people tested positive for the coronavirus. This brings the number of positive cases diagnosed in Mozambique, since the first case was identified on 22 March, to 16,812. Of the new cases, 119 are Mozambicans and 13 are foreign nationals (four South Africans, two Portuguese, two Chinese, a Kenyan, a Briton, a German, a Brazilian and a Belgian).

74 are men or boys and 58 are women or girls. Seven are children under the age of 15, and a further seven are over 65 years old. In seven cases, no age information was available. 67 cases were from Maputo city and ten from Maputo province. So Maputo city and province accounted for over 58 per cent of all the cases reported on Saturday. There were also 16 cases from Niassa, 15 from Cabo Delgado, 11 from Zambezia, six from Sofala, three from Gaza, two from Nampula, one from Tete and one from Inhambane.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Coronavirus Mozambique By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In line with standard Ministry of Health procedure, all 132 new cases are now in home isolation and their contacts are being traced.

The release said that, in the previous 24 hours, eight Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital in Maputo, but six new patients were admitted (five in Maputo and one in Cabo Delgado). Currently 29 people are under medical care in the Covid-19 isolation wards (24 in Maputo, one in Matola, two in Zambezia, one in Tete and one in Cabo Delgado).

Over the same 24 hour period, only two people made a full recovery from Covid-19, both in Zambezia. The total number of recoveries, now stands at 14,795 - 88 per cent of all those diagnosed with the coronavirus in Mozambique.

The number of active cases of Covid-19 has risen to 1,873, distributed as follows: Maputo city, 1,529 (81.6 per cent of the total); Cabo Delgado, 96; Maputo province, 73; Niassa, 55; Gaza, 42; Nampula, 19; Zambezia, 19; Sofala, 18; Inhambane, 17; Tete, 14; Manica, 11.