South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms 7 999 More Cases of Covid-19

press release

As of today, a cumulative total of 860 964 COVID-19 cases have been reported with 7 999 new cases identified since the last report.

Province

Total cases for 13 December 2020

Percentage total

Eastern Cape

148528

17,3

Free State

59818

6,9

Gauteng

245360

28,5

KwaZulu-Natal

141372

16,4

Limpopo

19303

2,2

Mpumalanga

32297

3,8

North West

35703

4,1

Northern Cape

23732

2,8

Western Cape

154851

18,0

Unknown

0,0

Total

860964

100,0

A cumulative total of 5 859 178 tests have been completed with 39 423 new tests conducted since the last report.

Sector

Total tested

New tested

PRIVATE

3 384 594

58%

24 025

61%

PUBLIC

2 474 584

42%

15 398

39%

Total

5 859 178

39 423

Regrettably, 170 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 94, Free State 11, Gauteng 3, Kwa-Zulu Natal 4, Northern Cape 4 and Western Cape 54. This brings the total deaths to 23 276.

We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health workers that treated the deceased.

Our recoveries now stand at 761 011.

Province

Total Deaths

Total

Recoveries

Active Cases

Eastern Cape

5493

126 748

16 287

Free State

2069

53 068

4 681

Gauteng

5111

231 009

9 240

KwaZulu-Natal

3457

120 207

17 708

Limpopo

514

18 158

631

Mpumalanga

617

31 007

673

North West

566

33 918

1 219

Northern Cape

352

21 196

2 184

Western Cape

5097

125 700

24 054

Total

23 276

761 011

76 677