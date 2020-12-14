South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms 7 999 More Cases of Covid-19

As of today, a cumulative total of 860 964 COVID-19 cases have been reported with 7 999 new cases identified since the last report.
Province
Total cases for 13 December 2020
Percentage total
Eastern Cape
148528
17,3
Free State
59818
6,9
Gauteng
245360
28,5
KwaZulu-Natal
141372
16,4
Limpopo
19303
2,2
Mpumalanga
32297
3,8
North West
35703
4,1
Northern Cape
23732
2,8
Western Cape
154851
18,0
Unknown
0,0
Total
860964
100,0
A cumulative total of 5 859 178 tests have been completed with 39 423 new tests conducted since the last report.
Sector
Total tested
New tested
PRIVATE
3 384 594
58%
24 025
61%
PUBLIC
2 474 584
42%
15 398
39%
Total
5 859 178
39 423
Regrettably, 170 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 94, Free State 11, Gauteng 3, Kwa-Zulu Natal 4, Northern Cape 4 and Western Cape 54. This brings the total deaths to 23 276.
We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health workers that treated the deceased.
Our recoveries now stand at 761 011.
Province
Total Deaths
Total
Recoveries
Active Cases
Eastern Cape
5493
126 748
16 287
Free State
2069
53 068
4 681
Gauteng
5111
231 009
9 240
KwaZulu-Natal
3457
120 207
17 708
Limpopo
514
18 158
631
Mpumalanga
617
31 007
673
North West
566
33 918
1 219
Northern Cape
352
21 196
2 184
Western Cape
5097
125 700
24 054
Total
23 276
761 011
76 677