Africa: Confirmed Covid-19 Cases Passes 2-Million Mark

Photo : OMS/Afrique
(file photo).
14 December 2020
allAfrica.com

As of December 14, confirmed cases of Covid-19 from 55 African countries reached 2,362,823. Reported deaths in Africa reached 55,989 and 2,003,825 people have recovered.

South Africa has the most reported cases - 852,965, and 23,106 people died. Other most-affected countries are Morocco, Egypt, Ethiopia, Tunisia and Algeria. For the latest totals, see the AllAfrica interactive map with per-country numbers.

The numbers are compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (world map) using statistics from the World Health Organization and other international institutions as well national and regional public health departments.

