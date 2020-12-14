Tanzania: Zanzibar Uncovers Massive Theft, Embezzlement of Public Funds

DRIVEN by President Hussein Ali Mwinyi's initiatives to combat corruption in the country, the Zanzibar Anti-corruption and Economic Crimes Authority (ZAECA) has uncovered high level of fraud in public offices and projects implementation.

The first ever report since President Mwinyi was sworn-in as the 8th President of Zanzibar contains information on saved money from dubious deals, cases under investigation and some allegations already presented to the Director of Public Prosecutor to (DPP) for court process.

Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, ZAECA Director General, Mr Mussa Haji said procurement fraud and corruption are still common in public offices in Zanzibar.

During the general election campaigns and after being sworn in to become the Zanzibar President, Dr Mwinyi vowed to leave no stone unturned in fighting corruption, dubious deals, shoddy work and embezzlement of public funds.

ZAECA has revealed that multiple projects handled by public institutions were tainted with corruption.

Mr Haji said ZAECA's interventions, through its investigations, recovered millions of shillings, including 192.9m/-in dubious payment/deals in public offices involving 'Hassan & Sons Limited and government and 8.89m/- from sea cucumber farming project under the Institute of Fisheries & Marines Sources Research- Zanzibar (IFRZ).

ZAECA also recovered 37.18m/- payment made to Zanzibar Insurance Corporation (ZIC) but was diverted to a personal account instead of being paid directly to the government, and 65,83m/- that was paid to Said Ali Makame (48), and Othman Hussein Othman (60) after getting the money through fake pensioners documents.

The civil servants were taken to court and their properties such as vehicles were confiscated and sold following court orders.

Funds recovered include 10.85m/-that was collected from about 40 youths who were asked to dish it out to bribe for jobs.

According to the report, seven other government projects were investigated, with findings indicating acts of corruption, lying, shoddy work, and bribes.

According to the report read by the ZAECA boss, there was embezzlement of 3bn/- from the 11bn/- project to renovate 'Chawal building commonly known as Jumba la Treni at Darajani, and that procurement procedures were also violated. The matter has already been presented to the Director of Public Prosecutor for court process.

It is also documented in the report that while implementing the Bububu-Mahonda-Mkokotoni road project, some dishonest officers from the Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Communication collaborated to pay 194.72m/- to ghost residents as compensation for their properties affected in the course of improving the road.

Jobs for Youth project under the Ministry responsible for youth and the Zanzibar Improving Students Prospects (ZISP) project under the Ministry of Education, were found to be marred by corruption.

Zanzibar government also lost about 600m/- due to shoddy work in constructing the Ministry of Finance and Planning building at Tibirinzi, Chakechake in Pemba. The project was undertaken by Jansons Construction Company Limited, with 'K and Mark p' serving as project consultant. The work started in 2010.

The ZAECA Director General said following top leaders' directives, investigations are underway into the planned construction of a new seaport at Mpigaduri- Maruhubi; Purchase of MV Mapinduzi II in 2015; and purchase of eight water pumping machines by Zanzibar Water Authority (ZAWA).

Other investigations by ZAECA focuses on unclear deals which led to the 'disappearance' of 142m/- from Zanzibar Electricity Company (ZECO), and the matter has been transferred to DPP, 6.9bn/- for construction of JKU secondary school project by the Ministry of State-Regional Administration; and the construction of doctor's houses in Uroa village which does not meet value for money standard.

ZAECA did not disclose names of officers in the government implicated with the discovered incidents of corruption, fraud, cheating, and embezzlement of public funds.

Mr Mussa appealed for continued support from members of the public by helping to report all questionable deals.

Zanzibar Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Authority (ZAECA) is the Institution of Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar established under the Zanzibar Anti-corruption and Economic Crimes Act No. 1 of 2012.

Its functions include to carry out investigations on corruption and economic crimes; to educate the public about corruption and economic crimes; and to conduct research and advise public and private institutions on how to curb corruption and economic crimes.