Angolan Bruno Fernandes Scores Eight Points in NBA Pre-Season

12 December 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Angolan basketball player Bruno Fernando scored eight points and had nine rebounds in the first game of the Atlanta Hawks pre-season for the NBA season.

The Atlanta Hawks were beaten 112 -116 by Orlando Magic.

With 17 minutes of play, the centre forward was alternating the place with Clint Capela, who still showed a lack of competitive rhythm, an acceptable situation considering that he was injured almost every last season.

The Angolan played five minutes in the first half and 12 in the second.

