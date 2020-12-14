Nigeria: Covid-19 - SGF, Wife Go Into Isolation After Family Members Test Positive

14 December 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Nike Adebowale

"My wife and I tested negative, but will remain in self-isolation and work from home according to protocols by the health authorities".

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, and his wife have gone into self-isolation after some members of their household tested positive for coronavirus.

Mr Mustapha, who is the chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, made the disclosure in a statement on Sunday night.

He said they took the COVID-19 test immediately it was discovered that members of his household had been infected.

He and his wife however tested negative for the deadly virus which has infected over 70 million people globally.

Mr Mustapha said the members of his family infected with the virus are asymptomatic and currently receiving care.

"I would like to inform the general public that some members of my household tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday evening.

"Although they are currently asymptomatic, they have been isolated and are receiving care in one of the government treatment centres.

"My wife and I tested negative, but will remain in self-isolation and work from home according to protocols by the health authorities," he said.

Mr Mustapha also reminded the general public that the COVID-19 virus is real.

He said the country is recording increase in cases across several states and urged Nigerians to adhere to all public health and safety measures to avoid losing the gains already made in the fight against COVID-19.

"As a family, we covet your prayers. Please Take Responsibility for yourself and to protect our country," he said.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
Ethiopia PM's Battle for Control Comes at Huge Cost to Country
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Morocco, Israel Normalise Ties As U.S. Shifts on Western Sahara
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.