Nigeria: Olawoyin Edris Receives Gani Fawehinmi 'Oustanding Impact Award 2020'

14 December 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Temisan Amoye

The Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre) has recognized the effort and contribution of Olawoyin Edris Busayo to society as he received the Certificate of Award at the 3rd Annual Gani Fawehinmi Integrity and Impact Awards.

HEDA has an Advisory Board of the GFIIA which comprises of Professor Ayo Atsenuwa, Prof. Uzoguruwa Udombana, Professor Itse Sagay, Dr Abiola Akiode-Afolabi, Comrade Femi Aborisade, Mr Femi Falana (SAN), and Mr. Olanrewaju Suraju.

Olawoyin Edris Busayo an associate Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations has a good profile and sound career ladder in Public Relations and humanitarian service.

He is a member of the board of trustees of the Centre for Advocacy, Leadership, and Development in Africa (CALDA).

10th July 2020, Olawoyin was able to use his Twitter account (@Olawoyin4u) to notify the public about the Outburst of a private school teacher, Akindele Oluwaseun seen in a viral video crying during COVID-19 Pandemic Lockdown and this made the general public to call and donated money worth millions of Naira for the teacher.

Olawoyin is the convener of the #ReviewYourDataRates campaign to Nigerian Communication Commission, a petition to support the voiceless subscribers.

The Certificate of Award for the 2020 Gani Fawehinmi Impact and Integrity Awards was presented to him by Barrister Muiz Adeyemi Banire SAN, PhD, an activist who served as three-term Commissioner of Lagos State at the Radisson Hotel, Lagos on Thursday, December 10, 2020.

Olawoyin while thanking the organiser of the event also dedicated the award to the good people of Nigeria.

