Tanzania: Tfs to Plant 70,000 Trees in Sengerema

TANZANIA Forest Service Agency (TFS) plans to plant 70,000 trees in Sengerema District, with 20m/- being set aside for such an activity in this fiscal year.

TFS Assistant Conservation Officer Newton Mlay revealed this mid-this week during the planting of 600 trees at Nyamprukano Secondary School in the district as part of Independent Day celebrations.

Mr Mlay said the trees would be distributed to various public institutions, including primary schools, mostly for environmental conservation and income generating purposes.

"Tree planting in schools is also aimed at preparing pupils to be good ambassadors of environmental conservation and protection in the future. A total of 11,500 trees have been planted in the district. We invite residents to visit our office for free tree seedlings," he said.

Trees have been also contributing to national economic growth through, among other things, sales of timbers, logs and other products," said the conservation officer.

According to him, tree planting will be continuous to ensure members of the public benefit from forest products, while they (trees) also help protect the environment.

"Just protect these offered trees and add many more as you can. Trees are life. Stop cutting them down as legal action will be taken against the culprits. Whoever wants to engage in any forest products business should first seek a permit from TFS, especially for tree cutting," said Mr Newton.

He advised TFS to provide more trees for all primary and secondary schools in the district and let every pupil to have at least 2 or 3 to take care of.

For her part, Nyamprukano Secondary School Headmistress Christine Zegera thanked TFS for offering 600 trees.