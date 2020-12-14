Tanzania: Govt Pledges More Support to Investors

THE government has said it is committed to ensuring that all investors have access to a good investment environment.

"We have removed all obstacles impeding investors. We believe that an investor's success is our success as a nation altogether," said Dodoma District Commissioner, Josephat Maganga on behalf of Dodoma Regional Commissioner, Dr Binilith Mahenge in an event to launch three GSM retail shops on the region.

"As the leader of Dodoma region, I would like to assure GSM that they have made the right decision and at the right time. Although we had to endure the challenge of travelling to Dar es Salaam to buy your products, the people of Dodoma and myself are very fond of your services and products," added Dr Mahenge.

GSM offers a wide range of services ranging from home and office furniture, and clothes.

Speaking during the launch event, GSM's Managing Director, Ms Fatma Abdallah said that they're moving their services within the reach of Dodoma residents and other potential clients from neighbouring regions.

"Realizing Dodoma's fast growth and potential, GSM Group is proud of launching its three new retail shops," said Ms Fatma.