Tanzania: Govt Pledges More Support to Investors

13 December 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

THE government has said it is committed to ensuring that all investors have access to a good investment environment.

"We have removed all obstacles impeding investors. We believe that an investor's success is our success as a nation altogether," said Dodoma District Commissioner, Josephat Maganga on behalf of Dodoma Regional Commissioner, Dr Binilith Mahenge in an event to launch three GSM retail shops on the region.

"As the leader of Dodoma region, I would like to assure GSM that they have made the right decision and at the right time. Although we had to endure the challenge of travelling to Dar es Salaam to buy your products, the people of Dodoma and myself are very fond of your services and products," added Dr Mahenge.

GSM offers a wide range of services ranging from home and office furniture, and clothes.

Speaking during the launch event, GSM's Managing Director, Ms Fatma Abdallah said that they're moving their services within the reach of Dodoma residents and other potential clients from neighbouring regions.

"Realizing Dodoma's fast growth and potential, GSM Group is proud of launching its three new retail shops," said Ms Fatma.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
Ethiopia PM's Battle for Control Comes at Huge Cost to Country
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Morocco, Israel Normalise Ties As U.S. Shifts on Western Sahara
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.