Angola: Vice President Heads to Abidjan

13 December 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Vice-President of the Republic, Bornito de Sousa, left at 8am for Abidjan, Republic of Cote D'Ivoire, where he will take part on Monday in President Alassane Ouattara's inauguration ceremony.

At the 4 de Fevereiro International Airport, Bornito de Sousa, who is representing the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, received greetings from the Minister of State and Head of the Civil House of the President of the Republic, Adão de Almeida, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Tete António, and the governor of Luanda, Joana Lina.

The Secretary of State for Transport, Jorge Bengue, and representatives of the diplomatic missions of Cote D'Ivoire and the Republic of Guinea in Angola were also at the farewell.

