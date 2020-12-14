Nigeria: Customs Intercepts '73 Locally Manufactured Guns, 891 Cartridges in Kebbi'

14 December 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)

The sacks containing weapons were concealed under bags of rice.

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) says it has intercepted 73 locally manufactured guns and 891 cartridges at Yauri, Zamare waterside in Kebbi.

The Customs' Public Relations Officer, Joseph Attah, announced this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Mr Attah explained that officers of the NCS, Federal Operation Unit (FOU) zone B, who were on patrol along the waterside, had seized a truck loaded with locally produced rice.

According to him, some sacks were concealed under the bags of rice.

He said that upon careful examination, the sacks were found to contain the weapons.

The PRO said that three persons were arrested and detained while a preliminary investigation is ongoing.

Mr Attah quoted the Controller of FOU Zone B, Hamisu Albashir, as saying that the feat was a signal to all those who might be planning to bring any harmful items into the country through the zone.

He appealed to the general public, especially border dwellers, to provide credible information for effective border security. (NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
Ethiopia PM's Battle for Control Comes at Huge Cost to Country
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Morocco, Israel Normalise Ties As U.S. Shifts on Western Sahara
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.