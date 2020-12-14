Namibia: Diplomatic Spouse Detained in Ethiopia On Suspicion of Murdering Two of Her Children

13 December 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Ester Mbathera

A spouse of a member of Namibia's diplomatic mission in Ethiopia is facing two counts of murder and one of attempted murder of her three children.

The mother is suspected to have suffocated the children, according to a source. The two younger ones died and the older one, who is nine years old, survived the shocking actions of the 33-year-old mother.

The mother, after allegedly committing the crime, ran to the neighbours and informed them that her husband had been abusing the family.

The husband was reportedly detained based on the allegations, but was released when the surviving child was resuscitated and told Ethiopian authorities that it was the mother who allegedly committed the heinous killings.

The suspect is expected to appear in court soon.

The incident was just confirmed by the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, who appealed for the family to be accorded privacy.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.
Most Popular
Nigeria
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
Ethiopia PM's Battle for Control Comes at Huge Cost to Country
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Morocco, Israel Normalise Ties As U.S. Shifts on Western Sahara
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.