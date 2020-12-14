Namibia: Diplomatic Spouse Detained in Ethiopia On Suspicion of Murdering Two of Her Children

A spouse of a member of Namibia's diplomatic mission in Ethiopia is facing two counts of murder and one of attempted murder of her three children.

The mother is suspected to have suffocated the children, according to a source. The two younger ones died and the older one, who is nine years old, survived the shocking actions of the 33-year-old mother.

The mother, after allegedly committing the crime, ran to the neighbours and informed them that her husband had been abusing the family.

The husband was reportedly detained based on the allegations, but was released when the surviving child was resuscitated and told Ethiopian authorities that it was the mother who allegedly committed the heinous killings.

The suspect is expected to appear in court soon.

The incident was just confirmed by the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, who appealed for the family to be accorded privacy.