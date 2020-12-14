Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Records 57 Recoveries, 27 New Cases

13 December 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan health authorities announced on Sunday the report in the last 24 hours, of 57 patients recovered from Covid-19, 27 new infections and five deaths.

According to the Secretary of State for Public Health, Franco Mufinda, who was speaking at the country's usual update session for Covid-19, of those recovered 49 are from Namibe, six from Lunda Sul and two from Luanda, aged between two and 71 years old.

As for the new positive cases, he pointed out that they involve citizens aged between nine and 78, 17 males and 10 females.

According to him, 20 cases were diagnosed in Luanda province, three in Cunene, two in Moxico, one in Huambo and the same number in Zaire.

He noted that the deaths were four Angolan citizens and one Mauritanian, aged between 39 and 56, two residents of Moxico, two in Namibe and one in Lunda Sul, three males and two females.

Angola has 16,188 positive cases, 371 deaths, 8,898 recovered and 6,919 active cases.

Of the active people, six are in critical condition with invasive mechanical ventilation, seven severe, 78 moderate and 6,689 with mild symptoms.

Health authorities follow up 231 patients admitted to treatment centres in the country.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
Ethiopia PM's Battle for Control Comes at Huge Cost to Country
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Morocco, Israel Normalise Ties As U.S. Shifts on Western Sahara
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.