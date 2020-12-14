Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Records 57 Recoveries, 27 New Cases

Luanda — Angolan health authorities announced on Sunday the report in the last 24 hours, of 57 patients recovered from Covid-19, 27 new infections and five deaths.

According to the Secretary of State for Public Health, Franco Mufinda, who was speaking at the country's usual update session for Covid-19, of those recovered 49 are from Namibe, six from Lunda Sul and two from Luanda, aged between two and 71 years old.

As for the new positive cases, he pointed out that they involve citizens aged between nine and 78, 17 males and 10 females.

According to him, 20 cases were diagnosed in Luanda province, three in Cunene, two in Moxico, one in Huambo and the same number in Zaire.

He noted that the deaths were four Angolan citizens and one Mauritanian, aged between 39 and 56, two residents of Moxico, two in Namibe and one in Lunda Sul, three males and two females.

Angola has 16,188 positive cases, 371 deaths, 8,898 recovered and 6,919 active cases.

Of the active people, six are in critical condition with invasive mechanical ventilation, seven severe, 78 moderate and 6,689 with mild symptoms.

Health authorities follow up 231 patients admitted to treatment centres in the country.