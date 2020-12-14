South Africa: Gang Warfare Rages in Embattled Cape Town Suburb of Heideveld

analysis

Gun battles between rival gangs in Heideveld, Cape Town, have been raging for weeks, with unscrupulous gangsters showing total disregard for the safety of children and women.

Leaders of the Americans and Stupa Junior Mafia Boys gangs in Heideveld are killing members who apparently "committed treason" during the Covid-19 lockdown by selling illegal cigarettes and alcohol for a rival gang to make a quick buck.

This was said by Heideveld Community Policing Forum (CPF) chairperson Abdul Kader Jacobs after an alleged member of the Stupa Junior Mafia Boys was gunned down on Saturday 12 December.

The Stupa Junior Mafia Boys is made up of the Stupa Boys and Junior Mafias who have jointly been waging a war against rival gang the Americans. The alleged gangster was shot in the head and the mouth at about 1pm in Patricia Court, the stronghold of the Americans gang. Another two people were wounded at around 6am on Sunday 13 December.

Chaos erupted on Saturday when the Stupa Junior Mafia Boys and the Americans opened fire and sent petrified residents grabbing their children and running for safety.

Jacobs said that during the national lockdown gangs held talks on making money through illegally selling alcohol...