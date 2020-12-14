South Africa: After a Long Drought, Pirates Once Again Savour the Sweet Taste of Success

13 December 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Yanga Sibembe

The long wait for a trophy for Soweto side Orlando Pirates is over. They will be keen to build on this triumph.

Orlando Pirates have successfully claimed their first piece of treasure after six long years of fruitless searching. They won the MTN8 trophy on Saturday evening, repelling the threat of Bloemfontein Celtic.

The 2-1 victory for the Sea Robbers, courtesy of goals from Deon Hotto and a Thembinkosi Lorch penalty, handed them their first piece of silverware since 2014. The last time they won the MTN8 was in the 2011/2012 season.

Josef Zinnbauer, the man who orchestrated the victory for the Buccaneers, was elated.

"I've learnt a lot since being here. It's a good experience for both me and the team," the German coach told SuperSport after the game.

"We are happy. We have a title. It's important for us. It's important for the supporters. They were so hungry for a title and I think nine years ago we last won the MTN8 and now we have done it again."

This was the 50-year-old's first piece of silverware in his career, and he dedicated the trophy to his son Fabio. The younger Zinnbauer was involved in a car crash...

