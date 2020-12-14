Angola: New Fish Market Creates Over 900 Jobs

Luanda — At least 902 people got their first job at the new fish market, located at Mabunda beach, urban district of Samba, municipality of Luanda inaugurated in December 1.

The commercial space has 200 merchants who got their first direct job, besides 702 other people who got indirect jobs, among young people and adults who work in the selling, cleaning, fishing conservation and security areas of the market.

Speaking to Angop, the general manager of Coapescas, Armênio Lopes Selvagem, said the project aims to reduce the disorderly fish trade and places without hygienic conditions, adding that it is specifically directed to the sale of goods for domestic consumption.

The new fish market has better working and hygiene conditions compared with first one that existed for more than 30 years.