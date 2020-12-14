Malawi: Chilima for Timely Mponela Hospital

13 December 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Joshua Malango - Ministry of Health

Vice-President Saulos Chilima on Friday inspected the construction of Mponela Rural Community Hospital in Dowa, to appreciate progress on the project.

He was accompanied by the Minister of Health Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda and her deputy Chrissie Kalamula Kanyasho.

After his visit, the Vice-President said he was impressed with the quality of the work and urged the contractor to ensure that the project is finalised in time.

Chilima highlighted the importance of the hospital to the people of Mponela in case of emergencies such as accidents along the M1.

