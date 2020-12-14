Angola: Vice-President At Cote d'Ivoire, Guinea Leaders Inauguration Ceremonies

12 December 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Vice-President of the Republic, Bornito de Sousa, will represent the Head of State at the investiture ceremonies of the Presidents of Cote D'Ivoire and Guinea Conakry.

According to a press release from the support services made available to ANGOP, Bornito de Sousa will travel this Sunday, 13, to the Republic of Cote D'Ivoire, where he will participate, representing the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, in the inauguration ceremony of President Alassane Ouattara.

In addition to the Angolan delegation, personalities from Ivorian society, representatives of states and governments of various countries, as well as international organisations, are taking part in the investiture ceremony of President Alassane Ouattara.

After Cote D'Ivoire, Bornito de Sousa will travel to the Republic of Guinea, where he will take part on Tuesday, 15, in the city of Conakry, in the swearing ceremony of President Alpha Condé, elected on 18 October, with 59.49 percent of the votes.

According to the note, Bornito de Sousa will carry messages from the Angolan head of state to his counterparts in Cote D'Ivoire and Guinea Conakry.

