Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Leaves for Cote d'Ivoire, Guinea, London

13 December 2020
Ghana Presidency (Accra)

The President of the Republic and Chairperson of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, left Ghana on Sunday, 13th December 2020, for Cote d'Ivoire and Guinea.

President Akufo-Addo is, on Monday, 14th December, attending the swearing-in ceremony of His Excellency Alassane Ouattara, President-elect of Cote d'Ivoire, in Abidjan, and will, on Tuesday, 14th December 2020, attend the swearing-in ceremony of the President-elect of the Republic of Guinea, His Excellency Professor Alpha Condé.

The President will from 15th December be in London for a private visit.

He is accompanied by the First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, MP, and officials of the Presidency and Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

President Akufo-Addo will return to Ghana on Monday, 21st December 2020. In his absence, the Vice President, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, will, in accordance with Article 60(8) of the Constitution, act in his stead.

