Liberia: President Weah Departs Liberia to Attend Inaugurations in Cote d'Ivoire and Guinea

14 December 2020
Government of Liberia (Monrovia)

Monday, 14th December 2020

(Monrovia, Liberia): The President of the Republic, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah, leaves the country today, December 14, 2020, to attend the inaugurations of his counterparts, Presidents Alassane Ouattara of Cote d'Voire and Alpha Conde of Guinea.

In Cote d'Ivoire, the Liberian Chief Executive will be joining 11 other presidents, four vice presidents and three prime ministers from across the continent to attend the inaugural ceremonies.

President Alassane Ouattara was re-elected following the October 31, 2020 elections and his inauguration will take place at the Presidential Palace in Abidjan, Cote D'Ivoire.

While in the Ivorian capital, Abidjan, President Weah is expected to hold bilateral meetings with other leaders, including the President of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, Sahle-Work Zewde, on the fringes of the swearing in ceremony.

On Tuesday, December 15, 2020, President Weah will join other world leaders for the swearing-in ceremony of Prof. Alpha Conde, President elect of the Republic of Guinea.

Following the inauguration of the Guinean leader who was announced winner on October 24, 2020, the Liberian Leader will return via the Roberts International Airport (RIA).

